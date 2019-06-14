Improvements coming to North College, Cary Crossing in Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Good news for East Alabama- a series of projects and improvements are slated to begin soon all across the city of Auburn.
At the Cary Crossing intersection, a new traffic signal has been installed to help regulate traffic on East University Drive at the entrances to The Shoppes at Cary Creek and the forthcoming Cary Crossing Shopping Center and Russell Building Supply.
More work on the intersection is underway and will include dedicated left turn lanes and right turn deceleration lanes into both Russell Building Supply driveways- one at the traffic signal and one east of the light on East University Drive.
The project is expected to be completed by late June, weather permitting.
Finally, work to improve the intersection of North College Street, East University Drive and Shug Jordan Parkway is expected to begin in the fall of 2019.
This project will include new right turn deceleration lanes traveling west from East University Drive to North College Street and traveling south from Shug Jordan Parkway to North College Street. The existing span wire traffic signals will also be replaced with decorative traffic signal poles, similar to those installed at the Cary Crossing intersection.
