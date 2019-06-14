LaGrange Fire Department investigating house fire on Cameron Mill Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the 600 block of Cameron Mill Road.
The fire happened Friday, June 14. Fire crews were dispatched to the home at 12:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the carport and the roofline. Initial reports of the fire indicated that a lawn mower was on fire inside the carport.
Firefighters extinguished attack lines on the front side of the carport and to the front door of the house.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
