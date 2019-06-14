LaGrange Police search for 'armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -Police in LaGrange are asking for public assistance in identifying a man they say has committed a string of recent armed robberies in the area.
Police say the suspect is alleged to have committed several armed robberies at various AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Dollar General Stores in the past 60 days in both Georgia and Alabama.
The suspect allegedly uses a silver pistol with a black handle during the crimes and plans the robberies to occur within 30 minutes of the store closings.
The suspect is described as a 6’01” black male in his mid 20′s. He has long dreads which appeared to have gold colored tips and can be seen wearing a black Cleveland Cavaliers hat.
Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and urge citizens not to confront him.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
