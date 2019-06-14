MCSB chair installed as president-elect of Georgia School Boards Association

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The chair of the Muscogee County School Board has been installed as president-elect of the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA).
The Muscogee County School District congratulates Pat Hugley Green on her willingness to serve and dedication and commitment to public education.
Representatives from 122 school boards in Georgia met to approve the legislative positions of GSBA and to elect 2019-2020 officers on Friday, June 7. GSBA’s Summer Conference and Delegate Assembly took place in Savannah from June 7 to June 8 where local boards of education and superintendents met.
The mission of GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s elected boards of education.
