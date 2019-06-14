Miss Georgia Pageant announces second night’s preliminary winners

Miss Georgia Pageant announces second night’s preliminary winners
(Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | June 14, 2019 at 12:30 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 12:36 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Pageant announced winners of the second night’s preliminary competition.

Night two took place Thursday. The 75th anniversary of Miss Georgia is being held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts June 12 to Jun 15.

See the second night’s winners below:

Miss Georgia

Preliminary on Stage Interview Award- $250 Scholarship:

Victoria Hill - Miss Capital City

Age 20

Hometown- Canton, GA

Reinhardt University

Preliminary Talent Award - $500 Scholarship:

Alexa Gilomen - Miss Cobb County

Age 22

Hometown-Suwanee, GA

University of Georgia Graduate

Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Preliminary Evening Wear Award:

Grace Gebara - Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Age 17

Hometown – Roswell, GA

Roswell High School

Preliminary Talent Award:

Megan Wright - Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen

Age 16

Hometown – Calhoun, GA

Calhoun High School

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.