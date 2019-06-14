Miss Georgia Pageant announces second night’s preliminary winners

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Pageant announced winners of the second night’s preliminary competition.
Night two took place Thursday. The 75th anniversary of Miss Georgia is being held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts June 12 to Jun 15.
See the second night’s winners below:
Miss Georgia
Preliminary on Stage Interview Award- $250 Scholarship:
Victoria Hill - Miss Capital City
Age 20
Hometown- Canton, GA
Reinhardt University
Preliminary Talent Award - $500 Scholarship:
Alexa Gilomen - Miss Cobb County
Age 22
Hometown-Suwanee, GA
University of Georgia Graduate
Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen
Preliminary Evening Wear Award:
Grace Gebara - Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen
Age 17
Hometown – Roswell, GA
Roswell High School
Preliminary Talent Award:
Megan Wright - Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen
Age 16
Hometown – Calhoun, GA
Calhoun High School
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.