Muggies Return Saturday

High pressure is now sliding east of us, and you know what that means! Winds will veer out of the south on Saturday bringing back those Gulf muggies into the area. By Sunday, there should be enough moisture around for rain chances to return. Next week is looking like classic summer weather, with daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances, highs around 90, and with warm & muggy nights. The wettest days look to be the second half of the work week, with a little drying trend heading into next weekend.