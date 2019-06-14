New Best Buy location opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new Best Buy location in Columbus is officially open for business.
The store held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning just before the doors opened at 10 a.m. The new location is on Whittlesey Boulevard in the former H.H. Gregg building in Columbus Park Crossing.
"We're extremely pleased with all of the customer loyalty that we've had over the last 16 years. We're excited about all the things this community has done and the things that we've been able to do in the community together," said Beth Reed-Richardson, Best Buy general manager.
The store is slightly smaller at 36,000 square feet than the former Manchester Expressway location.
Kadie the Cow will continue to stand at the old site.
