New details emerge in high speed chase that ended in crash on River Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details are emerging in a high speed chase that began in Auburn before ending in a crash on River Rd. in Columbus.
According to Georgia State Patrol, there were three people in a 2010 Pontiac G8 at the time at the time of the chase.
They have been identified as 25-year-old Kendra Crump, 38-year-old Tiffany Lennear and 17-year-old Taniya Pollard. Crump was reportedly driving the vehicle.
The chase began in Auburn after a reported incident of felony shoplifting from Walmart before fleeing from Alabama Highway Patrol, and later Georgia State Patrol.
Law enforcement used a Precision Immobilization Technique.
Crump is being charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, aggressive driving and driving with a suspended license. More charges are pending.
Each of the three Columbus women were taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash. Their conditions are not known at this time.
