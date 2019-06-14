Piedmont Columbus Regional honors slain EMT at First Friday Hero ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends came together Friday to honor former first responder, Kelly Levinsohn, of Care Ambulance.
Levinsohn was posthumously named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Hero this month.
Levinsohn was shot and killed at her home on Pratt Avenue in May during a domestic dispute. Columbus Police Officer William Talley, who was off duty at the time, is accused of her murder.
The First Friday Hero presentation is Piedmont Columbus Regional’s way of recognizing first responders for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.