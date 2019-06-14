Russell County Child Advocacy Center awarded $115K grant to help child abuse victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Russell County Child Advocacy Center was awarded a grant to assist with the services it provides to child abuse victims.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awarded the center a grant for $115,367. The funds will be used to help provide counseling, advocacy, forensic interviews, and more to children who are victims of physical and sexual assault, as well as to family members not involved in the abuse.
“No child should ever have to deal with such a horrible crime, but when those crimes do occur, there is help available,” Ivey said. “I commend the staff of the Russell County Child Advocacy Center for their dedication to helping children in the recovery process.”
The advocacy center provides a child-friendly environment and works with other agencies involved in investigations to allow children to recount details once, rather than having to relive trauma several times with multiple agencies.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.
