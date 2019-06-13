Tech, golf, and tools: great deals for Father’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re still searching for a great Father’s Day gift Slickdeals users have some suggestions. Slickdeals is a community focused shopping platform where 11-million users find and share deals from around the world.
WAFF 48 News spoke with Slickdeals Lifestyle Savings Expert Amy Chang to get the scoop on some hot deals.
Chang says that Father’s Day Spending is expected to reach an all time high this year: around $16-billion-dollars. Chang says sales will focus on electronics, clothing, sporting goods, and tools.
