Valley Police investigating shooting near Greenberry Circle

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - Friday morning at approximately 4:00 AM officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the 100 block of Greenberry Circle after reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found that 40-year-old Maurice Clark, of Valley, had been shot one time in the shoulder.
Clark told officers that he was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle talking with a female when he heard someone tapping on the passenger window. When he looked over he saw a young black male with dread-locks and a brown jacket pointing a pistol at him.
Clark says the suspect fired three times into the vehicle and one of the shots struck him in the shoulder. The suspect then fled the scene.
Clark told officers that he did not know the name of the suspect but has seen him before and knows that he goes by the nickname “Tae.”
After an initial investigation, Valley police say this was not a random act and that the shooter may be an ex-boyfriend of the female in the vehicle with Clark.
More information is expected to be released soon as police continue to investigate.
