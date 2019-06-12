Weapons, drugs among items found during sweep of Bibb Co. Correctional Facility

BRENT, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweep of the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent led by the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) led to several pieces of contraband being removed.
More than 300 officers from various agencies took part in the operation that started at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
This is ADOC’s third joint operation of a major correctional facility in a deliberate move to find and remove illegal contraband, which is a leading cause for violence and criminal activity inside state prisons.
Wednesday’s operation recovered 37 makeshift weapons, the synthetic drug flakka, marijuana, suboxone, assorted pills, and contraband cell phones.
“The ADOC is committed to providing a safe workplace for our employees and protecting those who are in our custody,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “These joint operations are one of the many important steps our Department is taking to reduce the presence of contraband in our facilities, which will create safer environments for all. We are committed to continually improving facility safety, as well as other focus areas outlined in our recently released 2019-2022 Strategic Plan.”
