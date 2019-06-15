American Post 135 hosts annual Flag Day ceremony in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Members of the American Post #35 held its ninth annual Flag Day ceremony Friday at the War Memorial in Phenix City.
The guest speaker of the event gave the history of the flags and explained what the flags mean. Early Hutchinson with Post 135 said much blood, sweat, and tears go into American flags.
"We still have the most freedoms because of that flag. It's not just 'the flag'. It's what everybody fights for and that flag represents our freedom,” said Hutchinson.
The national flag was adopted by the Continental Congress in 1777.
