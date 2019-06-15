Feeding the Valley, Community Warriors give away 1K boxes of food to those in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two local organizations, Feeding the Valley and Community Warriors, paired up this weekend for their monthly event to help local families in need.
Hundreds of people gathered for the event at the Ace Shopping Center off of Victory Drive this morning. Leaders say they gave away more than 1000 boxes of donated food.
The Community Warriors is a retired military-based group that came together with one mission- To give back. Twice a month they partner with other organizations like Feeding the Valley in order to make sure no one in our community goes hungry.
The groups hand out food every third Saturday in Columbus and every fourth Saturday in Phenix City.
“It gives you a sense of thankfulness each day that we can get out and help someone just lighten the load and give them a sense of not having to worry about what they’re going to eat that day,” said Seneca Mosley, a volunteer.
The Warriors say as long as there’s a need in the community, they will be present to help.
To help volunteer or donate to Feeding the Valley click here.
