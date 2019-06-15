Headquarter Nissan in Columbus welcomes new general manager

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Headquarter Nissan has a new general manager.
Barry Terranova met with local leaders at a private event Thursday night in Columbus. Terranova said he plans to build on the dealership’s longstanding community outreach.
Since 2010, the dealership has donated $650,000 to area charities. Headquarter Nissan is also the sponsor of News Leader 9’s Mobile Alert Center. WTVM is partnering with the dealership again to present the Titan Teacher Award to a deserving recipient later this summer.
