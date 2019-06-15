Miss Georgia Pageant announces third night’s preliminary winners

By Olivia Gunn | June 15, 2019 at 12:20 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 12:20 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Pageant announced the third night’s preliminary winners.

The 75th anniversary of the Miss Georgia Pageant is being held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus. The competition wraps up Saturday, June 15.

See the third night’s winners below:

Miss Georgia

Preliminary On Stage Interview Award- $250 Scholarship:

Miss Troup County - Lyndsay Richardson

Age 23

Hometown- Bonaire, GA

Columbus State University

Preliminary Talent Award - $500 Scholarship:

Miss Warner Robins - Kelsey Hollis

Age 19

Hometown- Warner Robins, GA

University of Tennessee

Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Preliminary Evening Wear & On Stage Interview Award:

Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen - Rebecca Lhang

Age 14

Hometown – John’s Creek, GA

Chattahoochee High School

Preliminary Talent Award:

Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen - Mary Wilhelmina Hodges

Age 14

Hometown – Louisville, GA

Louisville Middle School

