Miss Georgia Pageant announces third night’s preliminary winners

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Pageant announced the third night’s preliminary winners.
The 75th anniversary of the Miss Georgia Pageant is being held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus. The competition wraps up Saturday, June 15.
See the third night’s winners below:
Miss Georgia
Preliminary On Stage Interview Award- $250 Scholarship:
Miss Troup County - Lyndsay Richardson
Age 23
Hometown- Bonaire, GA
Columbus State University
Preliminary Talent Award - $500 Scholarship:
Miss Warner Robins - Kelsey Hollis
Age 19
Hometown- Warner Robins, GA
University of Tennessee
Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen
Preliminary Evening Wear & On Stage Interview Award:
Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen - Rebecca Lhang
Age 14
Hometown – John’s Creek, GA
Chattahoochee High School
Preliminary Talent Award:
Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen - Mary Wilhelmina Hodges
Age 14
Hometown – Louisville, GA
Louisville Middle School
