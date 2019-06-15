Muggies Are BACK!

Happy Fathers Day Weekend, y’all! Muggies return today as the Bermuda high establishes itself to our east, helping to shift those winds out the south. Aside from it feeling muggier outside, your weekend forecast won’t be effected too much in the grand scheme of things. Highs look to top out around 90 for today & Father’s Day. While this weekend is looking dry overall, I wouldn’t rule out a stray storm Sunday evening. Moisture will continue to increase next week, along with those rain chances, with the wettest days being Tuesday-Friday, so keep that umbrella close! By next weekend, another heat ridge will try to build in, potentially drying us out again!