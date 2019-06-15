‘Peace over Pistols’ rally in Phenix City aims to stop gun violence in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A movement to stop gun violence is the goal for one group in Phenix City.
Born and raised in Phenix City, Tawana Horton and Keyandra Fluellen came up with the idea to start Peace over Pistols after being fed up with losing so many people to gun violence.
“We need a plan of action as a community, as a whole,”said Horton.
“We need to promote positivity in a different way because when we get bored, that’s when violence happens,”said Fluellen.
They made visual boards of friends, family, classmates—people they have lost over the course of three years and talked about them celebrating their lives.
Healing for Phenix City Board where people could sign RIP to someone they know who was killed from gun violence.
The group plans to get with the mayor of Phenix City and police to help come up with ways to help at risk youth in the community.
“What can we do with our youth moving forward that will prevent them from engaging in criminal activity and continuing this cycle? It’s a cycle of revenge,” said Horton.
Horton and Fluellen said they wanted to use this day for everyone to come together on a positive note for once.
“No one wants to visit anyone at a grave and it seems like that’s when everybody comes together as one, when we’re at a funeral,"said Fluellen.
They said this isn’t the first and only rally. They plan to have many more all over the community
