Retail sales in Alabama are increasing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Retail sales across the country and in Alabama are on the rise.
According to the Alabama Department of Revenue, Alabamians spent 11 percent more this April than they did last April.
“That’s a significant figure in the sense that we are seeing that people are still shopping in stores, and not only that, but they are spending more money in stores than they have in a very long time," said Melissa Warnke, with the Alabama Retail Association.
That’s the biggest jump for the state since 2006.
“That’s pre-recession numbers. Obviously, numbers year over year grow, but the fact that we’ve seen such a significant number has been big," Warnke said.
Many local businesses are feeling the effects of the increase in sales. Mark Gray, the owner of Peach Park in Chilton County, said this April was the busiest he’s seen the place in 35 years.
“We actually started seeing it in March when we opened back up with strawberry season," said Gray. “I think 2019 we started off a little rocky with some late freezes, but I think it’s going to be a really good season.”
The Alabama Retail Association credits the increase to strong consumer confidence and a late Easter.
