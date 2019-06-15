Smith’s Station native participates in naval exercise in Baltic Sea

KIEL, Germany (WTVM) – Midshipman Dalton Harrelson, a native of Smiths Station, is currently overseas preparing to participate in the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise with 18 other nations.
“I am hoping to gain the enlisted perspective during BALTOPS,” said Harrelson. “It’s a really cool experience to be here in Germany and coming back for Kiel Week.”
According to U.S. Navy officials, BALTOPS is a multi-national exercise that provides a unique training opportunity while also fostering cooperative relationships critical to ensuring security on the world’s interconnected oceans.
Harrelson, a midshipman from the U.S. Naval Academy, credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Smiths Station.
“Growing up I played baseball and both my parents were in the military," said Harrelson. "It taught me teamwork and how to be a leader. I decided to go to the Naval Academy because of the discipline that it instills in your life.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Harrelson and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing to the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy means a lot. I call it a blessing having the ability to serve our nation,” said Harrelson. “I enjoy being able to take freedom and democracy around the world and keeping the people safe in any way I can.”
