Students to receive scholarships as part of Phenix City Mayor’s Ball

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Phenix City is working hard to impact the lives of young people in the community.
Six years ago, Mayor Eddie Lowe and his wife Debra embarked on a mission to provide scholarships to help high school students advance their education. Forty students will be awarded college scholarships Saturday night at the Phenix City Mayor’s Ball.
Past scholarship recipients shared how excited they are for the scholarships.
"I was very excited because I am trying to get all the help I can, trying to help my parents so they can have less of a financial burden. So, I was very appreciative of the scholarship," said Trinity Upshaw, a mayor’s ball scholarship recipient.
"I think it’s great that he's giving back to the community more than he already does. I think it's pretty incredible and like I said before, I don't know anyone who gives back to their community like this, so I think it's pretty awesome,” said Tommy Vickers, another scholarship recipient.
Upshaw and Vickers are both 2019 graduates of Central High School. Upshaw plans to attend Fisk University in the fall and Vickers is headed to Auburn University at Montgomery.
Since the program’s inception, 122 students have received scholarships for colleges and 90 students for dual enrollment. There has been $70,000 in endowed scholarships at the University of Alabama, Troy, and Tuskegee universities.
To donate to the nonprofit organization, call 706-615-2272.
