4 suspects facing drug charges after search warrant executed on Lee Road 175 in Salem

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - Four people are facing drug-related charged in Lee County, Alabama after a search warrant was executed on Friday, June 15.
The Lee County SWAT executed a search warrant in the 4000 block of Lee Road 175 as a result of a multi-jurisdictional state and federal investigation into illegal drug trafficking and sales.
Kenneth Blake Muldrew, 37, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking (meth and heroin). Brandon Lee Hayes, 43, Pamula Thomas Gentry, 63, and 64-year-old Cynthia Brown Jones are charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the search of the property, eight pounds of meth, 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 100 grams of marijuana, approximately one gallon of GHB, assorted U.S. currency, a shot gun, and assorted drug paraphernalia were recovered.
Muldrew is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility of a $100,000 bond. Hayes, Gentry, and Jones have been released from jail on a $2,500 bond each.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
