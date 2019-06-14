Toomer’s Corner gearing up for Auburn’s first CWS appearance in 22 years

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - We are only a few months away from football season, AND Auburn University baseball has a big game this weekend, so you know what that means? Tigers fans are ready to keep up the tradition of rolling Toomer’s Corner.
University officials say that might not be the best idea. They say the trees are stable, but they are still being closely monitored. While it has not been determined yet if the oaks will be good to be rolled for football season, university arborist Alex Hedgepath says that the university is asking people NOT to roll Toomer’s oaks if Auburn baseball wins this weekend.
“I don’t really think that they’d be damaged but anything is possible when you have a rolling. You’re just attracting more attention to the trees," said Hedgepath. "It’s possible that people could jump the fence there and actually have some soil compaction or rook breakage due to the foot traffic and that’s the thing we’re trying to avoid when we tell people not to roll the two oaks.”
Officials say that any toilet paper that ends up on Toomer’s oaks will have to be hand picked to be removed.
