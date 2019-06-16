Community Youth Day held in honor of Columbus man killed on basketball court in 2016

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family and loved ones of a man who was shot and killed at Double Churches Park in 2016 came together this weekend to remember his life and help make a difference for other young people in the community.
The event was held in memory of 24-year-old Demonde Dicks known as DJ. He was shot and killed on a Columbus basketball court in 2016. Loved ones say they will never forget the impact he left and hopes to share that positive legacy with others.
“No parent expects to lose their child especially in this way. With this being a horrific day, us being able to come together and give to our community makes us feel good," said Melanie Foye, DJ’s mother.
Family says that despite all they have been through, they want to focus on the good in life by helping local youth move from potential to accomplishment. They have organized a scholarship for local teens in honor of DJ. It is called the Breakthrough foundation incorporated.
Saturday’s event included family fun and games as well as a basketball tournament in honor of DJ’s passion for the sport. Family says the event raised more than $200 for the scholarship fund.
