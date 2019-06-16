Davis Broadcasting hosts 33rd Annual Family Day Music Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -On Saturday, families from across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered at Woodruff Riverfront Park for Davis Broadcasting’s Annual Family Day Music Festival.
Attendees were invited to enjoy plenty of delicious food from local vendors, fun family activities including jumping houses and water slides, and of course plenty of music. Plus, with 12 artists covering everything from gospel to hip-hop to R&B, there were tunes for everyone to enjoy.
Performers included Tiny Harris and Tameka Scott from the R&B group XSCAPE, Josh X, and lots of other great local artists.
Davis Broadcasting leaders says they hope the event is a way to help shed a positive light on the tri-city community.
This is the 33rd year Davis Broadcasting has hosted the event.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.