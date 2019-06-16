Happy Father’s Day, y’all! Aside from a spotty storm this afternoon, things are looking great if you have plans with Dad! Just hot & muggy, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs topping out around 90. As for this upcoming week, rain chances will continue to climb, as a series of disturbances enhance rain chances, especially Tuesday-Thursday. Wettest day looks like Thursday. By this weekend, another heat ridge will start to build over the southeast, meaning soaring temps & drier weather is on the way!