Phenix City Mayor’s Ball raises 160K for local students

“Knowing that I acquired a scholarship from my city motivated me as I went on to college. It takes a lot of hard work and I think sometimes students don’t get the recognition for the work they do in their city, so being able to be awarded for your academics meant a lot for me. When I went to move on to academics in college, it kind of motivated me saying I know my city is supporting me on this so I have to continue to be great," said Eric Robinson Jr., a former scholarship recipient.