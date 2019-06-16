Possible standoff reported on Ginn Lake Road in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy Police presence is currently on the scene of a possible standoff near Gin Lake Road in Harris County.
It is not yet clear exactly why authorities are in the area but neighbors say authorities have been there since around 10:30 a.m this morning and have completely blocked off a section of Ginn Lake Road.
EMS and as many as 10 Police vehicles from both the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are currently gathered at the active scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
