Two killed in Phenix City house fire, person of interest taken into custody

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - At least two people lost their lives in a deadly house fire in east Alabama this weekend, according to authorities.
On June 15th at about 11:45 p.m., a residential structure fire was reported in the 1000 block of 43rd Avenue in Phenix City. Officers arrived on scene to discover the residence fully engulfed in flames.
According to Capt. Darryl Williams of the Phenix City Police Department, at least two people were killed in the fire. The victims have not been positively identified as of this time.
A person of interest has been taken into custody and is being questioned in reference to the fire. The identity of the person is being withheld at this time.
Police ask that anyone with information on the matter, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.
