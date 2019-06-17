‘Best friend you could imagine:’ Loved ones react to murder of Fort Benning soldier

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fort Benning soldier slain late last week has left a hole in the hearts of many of his loved ones.
Life-long friends had nothing but good things to say about 26-year-old Brandyn Paonessa, who was shot and killed on June 13. His wife, Brittnay Paonessa, arrested and charged with his murder.
Clay Huckaby met Brandyn in the fifth grade and the pair have been close ever since. Amanda Kitrell, Huckaby’s fiancé, says she knew Brandyn almost as well.
The pair say the father of three would move mountains for each of his children; his main goal to love and protect them.
“His primary focus in life was his family,” said Kittrell. “It was always his family. I’ve seen people say he survived who combat missions in Afghanistan just to come home and be killed, but, either way, Brandyn died a hero.”
The couple says Brandyn’s wife, Brittnay, was suffering from alcohol and drug abuse.
“I know he had to have loved her after the way she was, between the alcohol abuse and the drugs, and for him to stick by her side for only one reason: because of his children,” said Huckaby. “He didn’t want his children to grow up without a mother and he told me, ‘The only reason I’m with her is because I want my kids to have a whole family,’ and I said, ‘You are a great man.’”
They say Brandyn joined the military to give himself a purpose in life.
“Something like he would always say he was as good as it gets, good person, he did everything for other people, and he joined the Army because he wanted to help people,” said Kittrell.
Their friendship was like no other. Brandyn was always there whenever they needed to call on him.
“It did not get better. Like he is absolutely irreplaceable, once in a lifetime type of person; the best friend you could imagine,” said Kittrell.
