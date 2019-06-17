Colorblind Auburn man sees a whole new world on Father’s Day

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man who suffers from colorblindness can now look at life in a whole new way.
Anthony DeWitt first discovered he was colorblind when he was in high school.
He cannot see greens, browns, or shades of grey.
But with the help of his two grandsons and his new EnChroma glasses, DeWitt can see a full spectrum of color this Father’s Day.
“It’s like that Disney song from the movie ‘Aladdin,’ ‘A Whole New World,'" said DeWitt. “And it is. It’s like a whole new world of color that you don’t see in your day to day life.”
He says he is most excited to travel and see all of the colors of churches and art.
