Columbus Technical College announces interim president

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College announced its interim president.
Columbus Tech will soon be under the leadership of Martha Ann Todd, the Technical College System of Georgia’s deputy commissioner of Adult and Technical Education. Todd will begin serving her new role July 1.
Todd has more than 40 years of experience and education. She has served in several capacities in Georgia to include executive director of the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, associate superintendent of Teacher and Leader Effectiveness at the Georgia Department of Education, and assistant superintendent of Meriwether County Schools.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the Columbus Technical College communities, and I am looking forward to hearing from the businesses and industries in the area about how Columbus Tech can best meet the workforce needs,” said Todd.
Columbus Technical College President Lorette Hoover announced her retirement which will be effective June 30.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.