Fort Benning looking to fill more than 100 positions at Columbus job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning MWR has more than 100 open positions they need to fill, so dust off your résumé.
There are many different positions available in many different industries, with something likely to match up with your skill set.
A job fair is being hosted to help fill the position in conjunction with Goodwill of the Southern Rivers.
Positions that will be available at the job fair:
- Operations Assistant
- Cashier
- Recreation Assistant
- Outdoor Recreation Aid
- Laborer
- Custodial Worker
- Waiter
- Food and Beverage Attendant
- Executive Chef
- Cook
- Sales Clerk
- Bartender
- Automotive Mechanic
- Maintenance Worker
- Maintenance Worker Helper
Attendees should come with their résumé as well as social security card and driver’s license and should be ready for an interview.
Some positions have hiring incentives and could have start dates as early as June 27.
The job fair will be held Thursday, June 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Midtown Career Center located at 2601 Cross Country Dr. in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.