Harris Co. man arrested after standoff on Ginn Lake Rd.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested after allegedly being involved in a standoff on Ginn Lake Rd. in Harris County.
40-year-old Michael Greg Sellers of Ellerslie was arrested on June 17 by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2:46 p.m. after officers responded to the 500 block of Ginn Lake Rd. on June 16.
Sellers is facing six charges of aggravated assault, five of which involved a law enforcement officer, and one count of discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
According to neighbors, law enforcement arrived in the Ginn Lake Rd. area at approximately 10:30 a.m. and remained until 4:00 p.m.
