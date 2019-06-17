Newly crowned Miss Georgia receives new Kia Sorento courtesy of Kia AutoSport Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The newly crowned Miss Georgia received an awesome gift from Columbus’ Kia AutoSport on Monday.
Victoria Hill was loaned a 2019 Kia Sorento SUV for transportation while she’s out doing charity work. Hill will travel across the state to speak and raise awareness about needs in the foster care system.
"It’s so important for me and it’s so great because I'm going to be driving across the state speaking to different organizations and trying to raise awareness for the needs in the foster care program,” said Hill. It's so wonderful and such a blessing to be able to have this gift, so I'm thankful to Kia to allow me to take their car."
Kia hosts the event every year for the Miss Georgia Pageant.
