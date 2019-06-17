Rain Chances Increasing

Another hot and muggy day in the Chattahoochee Valley, but isolated showers are popping up and should bring some relief from the heat! High rain chances will remain in our forecast through the end of this week while some disturbances move across our area, and this rainy weather pattern will keep our highs lower than we have experienced the past few days. We will stay wet until this weekend when high pressure begins to build in which will lower our rain chances, and cause our high temps to soar back into the mid-90s.