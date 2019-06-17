Rain Chances on the Rise Again

Rain chances are on the rise as well as a series of disturbances travel through the Southeast this week. Expect 30-40% rain coverage Monday and Tuesday, followed by 50-60% coverage Wednesday and Thursday, with the latter looking like the wettest day. Overall, we don’t expect nearly as much rain as our last stretch of unsettled weather; potentially could see 1-2” of rainfall through the end of the week. Regardless, more clouds around will help keep temperatures down in the upper 80s for mid-week, before rain chances dwindle to 20-30% over the weekend and highs jump back onto the other side of 90. For now, next week favors a hotter pattern as another strong high pressure ridge looks to build in over the Southeast.