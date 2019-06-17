Suspect wanted in Opelika for theft at Walmart on Pepperell Pkwy.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for third-degree theft at a Walmart store.
The incident happened May 13 at Walmart Supercenter on Pepperell Parkway.
Police say the male suspect entered the store at around 4 a.m. and left through the Garden Center with several items. According to police, he also cut the lock on the gate of the garden center and placed the items on the ground just outside the gate. He then got into his car and drove over to collect the items.
The property value of the stolen items is $528.71.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
