75th Miss Georgia crowned in Columbus, shines a light on foster care

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twenty-nine women from across the state came to Columbus to compete for the title of Miss Georgia, but only one can reign for the next year.
Miss Capital City Victoria Hill bested her fellow competitors in the 75th annual Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition to become the new Miss Georgia.
“To hear my name called that night was just absolutely amazing because I realized in that moment the doors that it was opening and the opportunities that it was giving me," Hill said of being crowned.
She works in the foster care system and aims to use her platform as Miss Georgia to make strides in the lives of those in the foster care system.
Hill currently works at The Angel House, a group home for girls between the ages of 12 and 21 across the state of Georgia. There, she created a program called WINGS, which stands for Women In Need Growing Stronger.
One of her goals as Miss Georgia is to support young adults as they begin to age out of the foster care system, so they have someone to support them as they begin their adult lives.
Her Social Impact Statement for the competition is called “Flip the script on foster care.”
She says this platform is three-fold. It aims to:
- Raise awareness on the crisis of the foster care system
- Engage businesses and organizations to help support the system
- Encourage mentors to rise up for the young people in the system
The 20-year-old resident of Canton, Ga. will receive a $15,000 scholarship.
Other scholarship winners include:
- First runner-up: Miss Cobb County Alexa Giloman, $5,000 scholarship
- Second runner-up: Miss Warner Robins Kelsey Hollis, $2,500 scholarship
- Third runner-up: Miss Historic Buford Holly Haynes, $2,000 scholarship
- Fourth runner-up: Miss Troup County Lyndsay Richardson, $1,000 scholarship
Contestants placing sixth through twelfth will receive a $500 scholarship.
Hill will represent the state of Georgia at the Miss America competition later this year.
