AU football, basketball coaches celebrate alumni in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn Tigers baseball team is still in the College World Series, so the school’s other coaches are making sure the community feels connected.
The Auburn Alumni Association held their Ambush event featuring head football coach Gus Malzahn and head Basketball coach Bruce Pearl.
They had a silent auction, meet and greet with the coaches and honored the late Rod Bramblett, who would typically be the event’s emcee. A wreath with two cards with the coaches’ favorite of Bramblett’s game calls were there to honor his memory.
“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for this community to get together and be with fellow Auburn family members and raise awareness about scholarship fundraising,” said Vice President for Alumni Affairs Gretchen Van Valkenburg. “There’s a lot of donations from local community members, there’s a silent auction going on right now and, of course, we get to hear all the wonderful predictions.”
The Ambush events are put on by volunteers within the Alumni Affairs Association, usually four times a year.
