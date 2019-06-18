Auburn man convicted of murder in fatal 2017 car crash on AL Hwy. 169

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was convicted of murder in a fatal car crash Monday afternoon.
The single-car crash happened in June 2017 in the 4300 block of Alabama Highway 169, south of Opelika.
Christopher Radford was the driver of the vehicle that crashed and killed passenger Alton Lamar Watson.
According to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes, Radford had meth in his system and a BAC of 17 while driving 20 mph above the speed limit and passing in a no-pass zone into oncoming traffic.
Radford was charged with reckless murder.
