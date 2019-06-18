Car chase from Lee County Ala. ends in crash on 13th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car chase from East Alabama ended in a crash into a Columbus home Monday morning.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities tried to stop a car that smelled like marijuana. Officials said after the chase came into Columbus, the driver lost control of the wheel near 13th Street and Peacock Avenue.
Officials said the car rolled over multiple times before finally hitting a house. The suspect’s name has not been released.
