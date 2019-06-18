Catch the Columbus River Dragons in action starting in November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several years after losing the Columbus Cottonmouths, professional hockey is making a return with the Columbus River Dragons.
The River Dragons will play 59 games throughout their opening season, 29 of which will be played at their Columbus Civic Center home.
Hockey fans in the Chattahoochee Valley will get their first shot to catch the new hockey team in action in their home opener against the Elmira Enforcers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:35 p.m.
The River Dragons’ season will officially begin on Oct. 25 when they take on the Delaware Thunder.
The 29 home games will be held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Friday games will begin at 7:35 p.m., Saturday games kick off at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday games start at 4:05 p.m.
The Federal Prospects Hockey League features ten teams spread across the United States.
The season will run through Apr. 5, 2020.
For a full list of the River Dragons schedule, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.