‘Dude, you’re killing me’: Body cam video shows officer as he’s dragged by fast car

June 18, 2019 at 11:49 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 11:52 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG/CNN) - Some scary moments for an Orlando police officer were caught on video after he was dragged in a car by a suspect trying to get away.

At times, the suspect was driving the car 60 mph, with the officer hanging out of the window.

It was just past 1 a.m. May 9 when Orlando Police Officer Sean Murphy said he noticed marijuana residue inside Zavier Askew’s car.

Police got him out and searched the inside, and when they finished, Askew makes a bid to get away, the video shows.

“Stop or I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to f****** kill you,” Murphy said. “Dude, you’re killing me!”

Investigators said Askew hit a parked car at a dead end, and Murphy had to tuck his legs inside car to avoid getting pinned.

Other officers arrived. They removed Askew from the car and arrested him.

“Holy f***, dude, you almost killed me,” Murphy told the suspect.

Askew faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and kidnapping.

He’s being held in the Orange County Jail with no bond.

