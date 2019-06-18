Georgia, Alabama fall below national average for child’s well-being, study finds

ALABAMA (WTVM) - A new report is showing that Alabama and Georgia are not keeping pace with the rest of the country when it comes to the well-being of children.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation report ranks Alabama 44th and Georgia 38th in the nation for the quality of life they provide for their children.
The annual ranking measures states on 16 indicators including health, education and economic well-being.
While Alabama stayed the same or improved on all of the indicators since last year, their ranking still fell due to other states improving at a faster pace.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts claimed the top two spots on the list, while Louisiana and New Mexico rounded it out.
