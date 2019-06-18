GUEST SEGMENT: BBB gives tips on keeping information safe after a data breach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier in June, Quest Diagnostics reported that an unauthorized user gained access to the company data potentially comprising sensitive information of millions of Americans.
Quest’s breach is just one of many data breaches that may have put personal information at risk.
Jason Blankenship with the Better Business Bureau talks more on the Quest breach and explains what to do in general to keep your information safe.
