Have the Umbrella Around for Tuesday Afternoon!

We don’t anticipate any severe weather with the incoming storms, but some could produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Rain chances dwindle down to 30% for Wednesday before another disturbance moves our way again on Thursday, bumping rain chances up to near 50% again. Headed toward the weekend, a ridge of high pressure anticipated to build over the Southeast will keep at best just some isolated showers and storms in the mix each day with highs soaring back into the 90s through next week. If you’re looking for another rare summer cold front like we saw last week, keep dreaming: the heat and humidity are settling in for the summer months!