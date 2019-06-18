Neighbors shocked after 2 people killed in house fire in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people are in the Russell County Jail in connection to the deaths of two people in a Phenix City house fire early Sunday morning.
The Phenix City Police Department says Ricky Mack Morris was arrested and charged with two counts of Capital Murder. Debbie Ann Parker was arrested and charged with two counts of Manslaughter. Law enforcement says more charges could be forthcoming.
“Nobody or nothing could’ve survived this fire,” says Alton Garnto.
Garnto says his brother has lived in the home on 43rd Avenue for more than 30 years. He says he’s shocked after getting a phone call that his brother’s home had been burned to the ground.
“You always want to believe that couldn’t happen. That’s your brother and to happen the way it happens that was a shock,” says Garnto.
Neighbors say they’ve lived on 43rd Avenue for years and some say they knew the victims personally. They say they never thought this could happen in their neighborhood.
“It’s just a scary situation to know this is happening in our community,” says Olympia Stewart.
“I’m very upset. I’m very upset. Bottom line is people died and it’s sad. It’s very sad,” explains nearby resident Danny Black.
Garnto says he’s hoping his family can get the closure they need to bury their loved ones.
“Right now, they’re trying to get records to identify the bodies so they can release the bodies so we can go on with funeral plans.”
The names of the victims haven’t been officially released by the Phenix City Coroners Office. Law enforcement says it’s still an active investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call police.
