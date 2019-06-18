Opelika police officers receive new smart technology

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been enhancing its technology in the past two years and it has paid off.
Not only does each Opelika police officer have a body camera, a dashboard camera, and a backseat camera all in HD, every officer can now immediately access this footage from their car. Opelika police say this technology has dramatically reduced the amount of complaints people have made against the officers.
“Before, I'd probably get three or four calls a week about someone being pulled over for this and that and how they were treated. Now, with the body cameras, most of those calls have dropped. I may get three or four a year,” said Captain Shane Healy.
“It protects the officers, it protects the public. We've been really proactive about getting it out on the streets,” said Stephen Dawe, chief technology officer for the City of Opelika.
Dawe says the desire to update officers’ technology was sparked by the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
